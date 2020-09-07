Cristiano Ronald is back into the squad for Portugal after missing out on his last tie against Croatia. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner missed out on their last tie due to toe infection. CR7 posted pictures of his practice session and said that he is glad to be back with the squad. He was seen sweating it out with the squad ahead of their upcoming game against Sweden. The UEFA Nations League 2020 match will be held on September 9, 2020, at the Friends Area. Portugal had a winning start into the tournament. Cristiano Ronaldo Told to Wear Face Mask During Portugal's 4-1 Win Over Croatia in UEFA Nations League 2020-21 (Watch Video).

Cristiano Ronaldo was seen at the sidelines of the match cheering for his team. Team Portugal won the game 4-1 and thus had a winning start to the tournament. Joao Cancelo, Diogo Jota, Joao Felix and Andre Silva were the ones who had scored a goal during the match. From Croatia, only Bruno Petkovic could score a goal and that was enough to get the team to win the match. Now, let's have a look at the pictures shared by CR7.

View this post on Instagram Feliz por estar de volta! 🇵🇹💪🏼 A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Sep 6, 2020 at 5:49am PDT

The official account of Portugal also shared a few pictures.

With this, all his fans would surely be excited to have him back into the squad. The UEFA Nations League 2020 match would begin at 12.30 am IST.

