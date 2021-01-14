Cristiano Ronaldo might have played only for a few minutes in the Super Coppa Italia 2021 game against Genoa at the Juventus Stadium. It was the last-minute goal from debutant Hama Rafia which led the team to a 3-2 win. All thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo’s tactics that fooled the defenders of Genoa and helped Alvaro Morata get an assist. Debutant Hamza Rafia showed grit and led the team to stunning 3-4 win. After the win in the Round-of-16, Ronaldo took to social media and hailed the team. Cristiano Ronaldo Takes On Four Defenders To Create a Goal-Scoring Chance for Hamza Rafia, Debutant Leads Juventus to 3-2 Win Against Genoa, Super Coppa Italia (Watch Video).

In the social media post, he posted a few pictures on social media. He also posted a picture of himself along with Hamza Rafia. Ronaldo took to social media and hailed the team for the effort. “Goal achieved! Go on like this,” read the caption of the snaps posted on social media. Check out the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

Talking about the match, within the first 90 seconds of the match, Dejan Kulusevska scored a goal. Alvaro Morata netted the second goal at the 23rd minute of the match. Ronaldo has been left out of the starting XI but as the game was heading to 2-2 , Andrea Pirlo then introduced Cristiano Ronaldo into the match at the 88th minute. Juventus dominated the possession by 60 per cent. The 40 per cent was taken by the visitors.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2021 10:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).