Cristiano Ronaldo has been in red hot form since the start of this year. In order to emerge from the draw in their last match, Cristiano Ronaldo was seen sweating it out with the team Juventus. Ronaldo had scored a brace in the game against Roma and thus would want to keep up with his form for the much important game. The match ended with 2-2 and thus Andrea Pirlo would want to get back to winning ways. The official account of Juventus shared a few pictures of the team sweating it out. The match against Napoli will be hosted at the Allianz Stadium on October 5, 2020. Napoli has remained unbeaten in the Serie A 2020-21 so far. Cristiano Ronaldo Beats Lionel Messi to Become First Footballer to Score 450 Goals Across Top 5 European Leagues.

The home team has played a couple of games so far in the Serie A 2020-21. Juventus has won the first game against Sampdoria 3-0 and then the match against Roma ended with 2-2 draw. On the other hand, Napoli had won against Parma 0-2 and then against Genoa 6-0. Both the teams would leave no stone unturned to win the game. Now let’s have a look at the pictures shared by Juventus.

The team is placed on number four of the Serie A 2020-21 points table. With Paulo Dybala and Ronaldo featuring in the squad, it would be interesting to see how things pan out for both teams

