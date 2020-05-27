Erling Haaland Beats Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in This Goals-per-Game Ratio, Check Stats of Norwegian Footballer

Erling Haaland, Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi (Photo Credits: Getty)

Erling Haaland has surely been one of the most sought players of Borussia Dortmund and has emerged as a prodigy for the team. Now, he has already bettered the record of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi when it comes to one season. Now even in the overall record shows that Erling Haaland betters the overall record of the two football greats. Talking about the records, the Norwegian player has already scored 62 goals in 106 games at the age of 19 years. He scored goals at an average of 0.58 which happens to be better than Messi and Ronaldo. Bundesliga Chief Christian Siefert Takes A Jibe at Erling Haaland, Says ‘If Haaland Is So Good Then Why Is He at Dortmund?’

At the same age, the Barcelona player had played 63 games and had scored 20 goals with an average of 0.31. Whereas Cristiano Ronaldo had played 87 games scoring 12 goals with an average of 0-13. Whereas on the other hand, Lionel Messi scored 62 goals at the club level after playing 132 games. The Norwegian player only took 106 matches to achieve the feat. This also includes his 20 of his goals in Norway and a further 29 in Austria. The former Real Madrid player took 233 games to get 62 goals. But with 10 goals from 10 games for Dortmund, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that the youngster can score at any level.

With this kind of performance, the Norwegian player has already garnered a lot of fan following. However, along with the goal-scoring abilities, he is also known for his terrible post-match interviews which are not heavily worded. For example after their match against Schalke where the fans compared him to Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The video of the 11 worded interview went viral on social media.