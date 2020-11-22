Lionel Messi has been in the eye of the storm ever since the start of the year. On various occasions, he has been accused of his no interest in playing at Barcelona. Last night during the game against Atletico Madrid, Barcelona lost the game by 1-0. This angered the fans quite a lot and they demanded his resignation from the team. The netizens took to social media and even ran a campaign using #MessiOut. Before heading on to the tweets, let's have a look at how the game panned out for both sides. So the Catalan Giants had the ball for 55 per cent of the times. Gerard Pique Injury Update: Barcelona Defender Could Face Lengthy Spell on Sidelines After Horrific Collision With Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa.

Whereas, Atletico Madrid possessed the ball for 45 per cent. Messi's team had 613 passes whereas, Atletico Madrid had 522. It was a goal from Yannick Carrasco who netted a goal a few minutes before the half-time. No goal was scored in the rest of the game. Barcelona also reacted to the loss and said that it was not their day. But a few fans blamed Messi for the loss and said that he should leave Barcelona. Now, let's have a look at the tweets below.

Its time to go

Another one

Last one

With this Barcelona is now placed on number 11 of the La Liga 2020-21. The Catalan Giants now have 11 points in their kitty. The team has so far played eight games in the season with three losses and an equal number of wins.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 22, 2020 09:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).