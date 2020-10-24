The El Clasico contests have been larger than life contests where the Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid leave no stone unturned to win the encounter. All eyes would be on the two stalwarts of the game Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as it would be an encounter between the two best players in the history of football. But ever since Ronaldo has left for Serie A, it is often said that El Clasico has lost its relevance. As El Clasico 2020 trends on social media, the fans are missing Cristiano Ronaldo. Many of them have said that they are missing CR7 and one of them mentioned that nobody now gives a damn about the game especially after Portugal star has left for the Italian league. Barcelona & Real Madrid Announce Squads for El Clasico 2020-21, Check Out Predicted Line-Ups for BAR vs RM.

The fans took to social media and posted tweets on how upset they were to not see CR7 in the tie. Talking about the game, both teams have announced their squad for the match. Real Madrid announced a 20-member squad for the match and the team has already boarded the flight to Camp Nou. Barcelona has announced the 23-member squad for the El Clasico. Now, let’s have a look at the tweets posted by the netizens on how they miss CR7.

CR7 is being missed

Ronaldo

I'm watching today's El classico. My first since Ronaldo left.😭 — #EndSarsNow (@Maryshocka) October 24, 2020

Another one

TL awake???? El Classico has never been the same since C.Ronaldo left Real Madrid😏 — OmondiWinston (@Itiswinny) October 24, 2020

No one cares

Just found out that tonights El Classico and no one even cares. La Liga really went to shit when Ronaldo left — Nav (@nzah714) October 24, 2020

Talking about Real Madrid, Sergio Ramos has been included in the squad and will be facing the Los Blancos. The hosts are placed on number 10 of the La Liga 2020 points table whereas Real Madrid is on number three. The match will be held at 7.30 PM IST.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 24, 2020 01:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).