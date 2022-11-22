Things are gradually getting warmed up in the desert as we are about enter the third day of the FIFA World Cup 2022 tournament in Qatar, which is going to feature some big games including the games of the tournament favourites and the defending champions. Argentina is slated to go up against Saudi Arabia in a Group C encounter. Lots of fans will be waiting to see Argentina in action for the first time in this World Cup. The game will be a followed by a Group D game where Denmark is all set to face the challenge of Tunisia. Considering the set-up of Group D, a win in this game will be important for qualification scenario. In the next Group C clash, Mexico is all set to take on Poland and as the strengths of both teams indicate, this might be the closest game of the day. Later in the night, defending champions France will begin their campaign against Australia in another Group D game. Today's Football Match Live: Check FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Schedule for November 22.

The beginning of the FIFA World Cup 2022 has been with some grandeur. A spectacular opening ceremony, followed by an engaging game set, the tone of the mega footballing event. The second day lived on to the buildup as goals galore in the game between England and Iran. The fight after getting injured by the Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand and then the heroics by Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka to ensure England's win will be remembered. Following that, came an intense and end to end game between Netherlands and Senegal. At the end of an exhausting battle, Cody Gakpo's inspired performance helped Netherlands come out on top. Finally, the late-night blockbuster, a game of two halves between USA and Wales gifted fans a nail-biting finish. Lionel Messi All Set for Argentina vs Saudi Arabia FIFA World Cup 2022 Match, Writes 'Always Proud to Represent Our Country' on Instagram (See Post).

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is underway in the desert country of Qatar and fans will be hoping for some footballing action never seen before. The quadrennial football event, in this edition, is also set to show us footballing magic along with the last dance of stalwarts like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The fan favourites are going to face some tough competition from the teams who are actually prepared.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 22, 2022 02:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).