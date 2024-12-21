Manchester City have dropped out of the top four in the English Premier League after defeat in the Manchester Derby last weekend. The defending champions have hit a roadblock never seen before under the Pep Guardiola reign and it will be interesting to see how they can climb their way out of this hole they find themselves in. Next up for them is an away tie against Aston Villa in the league and it is a must-win tie for them should they want to be relevant in the title race. The hosts are heading into the game on the back of a defeat to Nottingham Forest which saw them drop to the seventh spot. Aston Villa versus Manchester City will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 6:00 PM IST. Manchester City Defender Ruben Dias To Miss up to Four Weeks Due to Muscle Injury.

Aston Villa received some positive news in the build-up to the game with Ollie Watkins fit and available for selection. Tyrone Mings and Leone Bailey might make it to the matchday squad as well after resuming light training. John McGinn in midfield is the key man for the team with his ability to drive the play forward. Amadou Onana misses out hence Youri Tielemans will partner Boubacar Kamara in a midfield two.

Ruben Dias has suffered another injury setback and is out for the next few weeks. Nathan Ake, Rodri, and Oscar Bobb are already on the sidelines. Erling Haaland will be the lone striker with Phil Foden and Kevin de Bruyne as the attacking midfielders. Jeremy Doku and Bernardo Silva will be deployed on the wings while Pep Guardiola may opt for Mateo Kovacic as the defensive midfielder. Manchester City Confirms Death of One of Its Fans at Derby Against Manchester United in Premier League 2024–25.

When is Aston Villa vs Manchester City, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Aston Villa will take on Manchester City in what promises to be a fascinating Premier League 2024-25 showdown on December 21. The Aston Villa vs Manchester City match is set to be played at the Villa Park and it starts at 6:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Aston Villa vs Manchester City, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League 2024-25 in India. The Aston Villa vs Manchester City live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network TV channels for fans in India. Fans looking for an online viewing option for Aston Villa vs Manchester City, can read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Aston Villa vs Manchester City, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform for Star Network, will provide Premier League 2024-25 live streaming in India. The Aston Villa vs Manchester City live streaming in India will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website, but it will require a subscription. Manchester City might struggle in this game again with the champions settling for a draw.

