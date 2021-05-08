Stakes will be incredibly high when Barcelona meet Atletico Madrid in their upcoming fixture in La Liga 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the iconic Camp Nou on Saturday (May 8). Both teams are locked in a battle for the league title at the moment and should put their best foot forward in this fixture. While the visitors are leading the team standings with 76 points, the Catalan giants occupy third place with 74 points. Defending champions Real Madrid are holding second place with 74 points. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other BAR vs ATL match details. Barcelona Hold Talks With Manchester City Striker's Representatives.

Under Diego Simeone’s management, Atletico Madrid have been exceptional this season and would not want to miss out on the title. They are coming off a narrow 1-0 win over Elche, but they need to put up a better effort in this game. On the other hand, Barcelona, after blowing hot and cold earlier this season, have gained momentum lately and should back themselves to pip the table toppers. Their last assignment resulted in a 3-2 win over Valencia. Notably, Los Colchoneros walked away with a 1-0 victory when these two clubs met in November last year. As the game takes a countdown, let’s focus on the streaming and other information. BAR vs ATL Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2020–21: Tips To Pick Best Team for Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Football Match.

When is Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match? Know Match Time, Venue Schedule

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid match in La Liga 2020-21 will be played at the Nou Camp Stadium. The match will take place on May 08, 2021 (Saturday) and the match is set to begin at 07:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

Unfortunately, TV channels in India do not hold the broadcast rights of La Liga 2020-21. So, the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid match will not be telecast on live on any TV channel.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

With no live telecast available, fans can still catch the action live, thanks to live online streaming. La Liga free online streaming is available on the Facebook app and website. Fans can visit La Liga’s official Facebook page to catch live streaming online of Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid for free.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2021 07:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).