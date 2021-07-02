Two quality sides – Belgium and Italy – clash in the quarter-finals of the Euro 2020 at the Allianz Arena. Both these nations are the favourites to lift the cup but one of them is set to be disappointed at the end of ninety minutes. While Belgium saw off defending champions Portugal in their round of 16 tie, Italy needed extra time against Austria to book their place in the quarters. What makes the clash interesting is that these two teams have won all their games so far in the competition and the morale is high in both the camps. Belgium vs Italy, Euro 2020: Will Eden Hazard and Kevin de Bruyne Play in Quarter-Final Encounter?

Belgium have a huge problem at the moment with Eden Hazard and Kevin de Bruyne missing the final training session due to injuries sustained against Portugal. They are most likely not starting against Italy but could also be deprived of any involvement should they fail the fitness test. Yannick Carrasco and Dries Mertens are certain to start in place of the duo with Romelu Lukaku as the central striker. Axel Witsel and Youri Tielemans in the middle have a calming influence on the team while Thorgan Hazard and Thomas Meunier can drive forward from the wide areas.

Giorgio Chiellini is set to make a comeback against Belgium after missing the last two games due to injury. Alessandro Florenzi is a doubt though with a clam problem and may not be risked. The front three of Ciro Immobile, Domenico Berardi and Lorenzo Insigne have been brilliant so far and could trouble Belgium with quick interchange of play. Jorginho is the one that makes this Italian side tick with his brilliant passing range.

When Is Belgium vs Italy, UEFA Euro 2020? Know Date And Venue?

The Belgium vs Italy UEFA Euro 2020 football match will be held on July 03, 2021 (Saturday). The match will be held at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany with a kick-off time at 12:30 am IST.

How To Watch Belgium vs Italy UEFA Euro 2020 Live Streaming And Live Telecast in India?

Sony Sports holds the official broadcast rights of Euro 2020 in India and will be showing live action from the competition. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 in English, Sony Ten 3 in Hindi, Sony Ten 4 in Tamil and Telugu, Sony Six in Bengali and Malayalam for Belgium vs Italy football match. Those unable to watch on their TV sets, can turn to online platform, SonyLiv to catch the live online streaming of Euro 2020 on its website and app.

The absence of their two star forwards - Edeen Hazard and Kevin de Bruyne - could have a negative impact on Belgium against Italy in their bid of progressing to the semis.

