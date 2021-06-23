Portugal and France are all set to take on each other at Puskas Stadium in Budapest in Euro 2020. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and online telecast details. But before that, let's have a look at the preview of the game. Portugal walks into the game with a 2-4 game against Germany. Whereas, France gets into the match with a 1-1 draw against Hungary. The last time the two teams met each other, France walked away with a 1-0 win. This time Portugal and France both are looking to qualify for the round-of-16. Cristiano Ronaldo Preps Up for Portugal vs France, Euro 2020, CR7 Shares Photos on Social Media.

Portugal needs to make sure that they don't lose the match by more than three goals. If that happens, Portugal will have to wait for the Group D and E results. Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema and Antoine Greizmann will be the payers to watch out for. France has an upper hand over Portugal when it comes to the head-to-head record. Out of the 29 games played by both teams against each other, France has won only 19 games. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the match below:

When Is Portugal vs France, UEFA Euro 2020? Know Date And Venue?

The Portugal vs France, UEFA Euro 2020 football match will be held on June 24, 2021 (Wednesday midnight). The match will be held at the Krestovsky Stadium with a kick-off time at 12:30 am IST.

How To Watch Portugal vs France, UEFA Euro 2020 Live Streaming And Live Telecast in India?

Sony Sports holds the official broadcast rights of Euro 2020 in India and will be showing live action from the competition. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD TV for Portugal vs France, UEFA Euro 2020 football match. Those unable to watch on their TV sets can turn to an online platform, SonyLiv to catch the live online streaming of Euro 2020 on its website and app.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 23, 2021 11:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).