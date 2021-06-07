India will look to get back to winning ways when they take on Bangladesh in the latest fixture of 2022 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers. The clash will be played at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar on June 07, 2021 (Monday). Both teams are out of the race to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar but have a lot to fight for. Meanwhile, fans searching for India vs Bangladesh, Asian Qualifiers live streaming can scroll down below. FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier: 10-Man India Lose 1-0 to Qatar at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium.

India currently sit fourth and Bangladesh fifth in the five-team group in AFC's combined World Cup and Asian Cup qualifiers. With World Cup qualification out of reach, both sides still will be hoping to reach the 2023 Asian Cup and a third-place finish in the group will guarantee them an entry in the next round of Asian Cup qualifiers. Bangladesh rallied to a 1-1 draw against Afghanistan while India were dominated by Qatar in their previous outing. Sandesh Jhingan Reflects on India’s Loss to Qatar in World Cup Qualifiers.

India vs Bangladesh, 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup Qualifier, Time and Schedule

The 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup Qualifier between India and Bangladesh would be played at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha on June 07, 2021 (Monday). The match would begin at 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

India vs Bangladesh, 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup Qualifier, Live Telecast in India

Fans in India would be able to watch India vs Bangladesh, 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup Qualifier on Star Sports 2 SD/HD channels in English commentary. Football lovers can also tune into Star Sports’ regional channels to watch the game in their native language.

India vs Bangladesh, 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup Qualifier, Free Live Streaming Online in India

As Star Sports hold the broadcast rights of the India vs Bangladesh Asian Qualifier football match, its OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar will provide the live streaming. So, fans can tune into the Disney+Hotstar website or app to watch India vs Bangladesh live streaming. Jio TV will also provide live action for its users in India.

