Inter Milan (INT) will take on Real Madrid (RM) on the latest round of UEFA Champions League 2020-21 fixtures. INT vs RM clash will be played at the San Siro Stadium on November 26, 2020 (early Thursday morning). Both teams surprisingly find themselves as the bottom two teams in their group and would be eager to change that. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create INT vs RM Dream11 Fantasy Team can scroll down below. Inter Milan vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League Live Streaming Online.

Real Madrid will be without captain Sergio Ramos and striker Karim Benzema for this clash as the duo continue to recover from their respective injurers. However, Zinedine Zidane will welcome back Casemiro after his positive coronavirus diagnosis. Inter Milan will miss Alex Kolarov and Marcelo Brozovic for this game as the two are currently in quarantine. Apart from them, Antonio Conte has most of the squad at his disposal. Sergio Ramos, Karim Benzema Left Out of Real Madrid Squad For UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Clash Against Inter Milan.

INT vs RM, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Thibaut Courtois (RM) must be your keeper for this clash.

INT vs RM, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Achraf Hakimi (INT), Danielle D’Ambrossio (INT) and Ferlan Mendy (RM) must be your defenders.

INT vs RM, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Ivan Perisic (INT), Martin Odegaard (RM), Eden Hazard (RM) and Rodrygo (RM) must be your midfielders.

INT vs RM, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Romelu Lukaku (INT), Lautaro Martinez (INT) and Vinicius Jr (RM) must be your forwards.

INT vs RM, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Thibaut Courtois (RM), Achraf Hakimi (INT), Danielle D’Ambrossio (INT), Ferlan Mendy (RM), Ivan Perisic (INT), Martin Odegaard (RM), Eden Hazard (RM), Rodrygo (RM), Romelu Lukaku (INT), Lautaro Martinez (INT) and Vinicius Jr (RM).

Romelu Lukaku (INT) must be named as the captain of your fantasy team while Eden Hazard (RM) can be picked as the vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 25, 2020 02:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).