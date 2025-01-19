Inter Miami vs Club America Live Streaming and Telecast Details: Inter Miami will return to action for the first time in 2025 when they take on Club America in a club friendly. Lionel Messi and Inter Miami enjoyed a sensational 2024 where they won the Supporters' Shield and also scored the most points in a regular MLS season (74), beating the previous record of 73 set by New England Revolution in 2021. Lionel Messi was also in red-hot form, hitting 20 goals in 19 matches while registering 16 assists in the process. Inter Miami young midfielder Diego Gomez was also named the best U-22 player in the MLS. Will Lionel Messi Play in Inter Miami vs Club America Friendly 2025 Match? Here's the Possibility of LM10 Featuring in Starting XI.

Inter Miami will kickstart their preseason tour of 2025 with this contest against Club America which will be followed by matches against Club Universitario de Deportes (January 29), Sporting San Miguelito (February 2), Club Deportivo Olimpia (February 8) and Orlando City SC (February 14). The Herons will hope to make the most of this pre-season tour before the MLS 2025 season kickstarts in late February.

Where is Inter Miami vs Club America Club Friendly 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Inter Miami take on Club America in a club friendly 2025 match on Sunday, January 19. The Inter Miami vs Club America match is set to be played at the Allegiant Stadium in Nevada and it will start at 5:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Lionel Messi Shares Glimpses of Training Session Ahead of Inter Miami vs Club America Friendly Match (See Pics).

Where to Watch Inter Miami vs Club America, Club Friendly 2025 Live Telecast?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch the Inter Miami vs Club America match due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. No TV channel will provide the Inter Miami vs Club America live telecast. For Inter Miami vs Club America online viewing options, read below.

Where to Watch Live Streaming Online of Inter Miami vs Club America, Club Friendly 2025?

However, fans in India will be able to watch Inter Miami vs Club America live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Inter Miami vs Club America live streaming on Apple TV with a MLS season pass. AppleTV+ subscribers will be able to watch Inter Miami vs Club America live streaming for free. Inter Miami will begin as favourites and win this contest against Club America.

