Will Lionel Messi play in the Inter Miami vs Club America club friendly 2025 match? Fans might have this question on their minds as Inter Miami gears up to play their first match of 2025, a club friendly against Mexican side Club America. Inter Miami had a record-breaking season last year, winning 74 points in their MLS (Major League Soccer) 2024, breaking the regular-season points record, bettering New England Revolution's 73-point mark that was attained in 2021. Apart from this, Inter Miami also had won the Supporters' Shield 2025. The Supporters' Shield win also helped Inter Miami qualify for the Concacaf Champions Cup 2025. Lionel Messi to Play in Europe Again? Inter Miami Working on Argentine’s Contract Renewal With Special Clause.

However, the Herons were dumped out of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs by Atlanta United. Inter Miami however will look to kickstart the year 2025 on a high. Inter Miami will take on Liga MX side Club America in a pre-season showdown before square off against Club Universitario de Deportes in Peru. That will be followed by clashes against Sporting San Miguelito, Club Deportivo Olimpia and Orlando City SC. Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami to Play Pre-Season Matches in Peru, Panama and Honduras; Check Out Reigning Supporters’ Shield Winners’ Schedule Ahead of MLS 2025 Season.

Will Lionel Messi Play in Inter Miami vs Club America Friendly 2024 Match?

The star Argentine was expectedly a very crucial part of Inter Miami's success last season and will look to start 2025 in good form. Lionel Messi has already trained hard with Inter Miami ahead of their pre-season tour and will expectedly find a place in Inter Miami's starting XI vs Club America. However, there are chances that he might come off the bench as well in this match.

Inter Miami will look to gain some crucial practice under their belt before the MLS 2025 regular season gets underway on February 22. Lionel Messi's Inter Miami will begin their campaign against New York City.

