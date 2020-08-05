Inter Milan vs Getafe, UEFA Europa League 2019-20 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online: Inter Milan and Getafe will face-off in a one-match round of 16 clash in the 2019-20 Europa League on Wednesday. Getafe beat Dutch heavyweights Ajax 3-2 across two legs in the previous round while Inter thrashed Ludogorets 4-1 in the last 32 stage. Inter are unbeaten in their last seven matches and have lost only once in their 14 matches. Getafe are winless in their last six games and won only two in their last 10 games. Inter Milan vs Getafe, UEFA Europa League 2019–20: Lautaro Martinez, Jaime Mata and Other Players to Watch Out.

Getafe finished eighth in the La Liga 2019-20 points table with 54 points. They will be without centre-back Erick Cabaco while Deyverson is unavailable for the rest of the campaign. Inter Milan will be without Matias Vecino due to injury. Coach Antonio Conte, however, will have the remainder of the squad available for the match in Germany. Inter Milan vs Getafe Dream11 Prediction in Europa League 2019–20.

How to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Inter Milan vs Getafe, Europa League 2019-20 Football Match?

Inter Milan vs Getafe match will take place on August 06, 2020 (Wednesday midnight). The match will be played at the Veltins-Arena in Germany and it has a scheduled start time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

When is Inter Milan vs Getafe, Europa League 2019-20 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Fans can follow live action of Inter Milan vs Getafe match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster for Serie A 2019-20 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Ten channels to live telecast the Europa League 2019-20 match.

Where to Watch Inter Milan vs Getafe, Europa League 2019-20 Football Match on TV?

Live-action of the Inter Milan vs Getafe match in Europa League 2019-20 will also be available on SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network. Fans can either follow the Europa League clash on Sonyiv app or on the website. The winner of the Inter Milan vs Getafe round of 16 match will face the winner between Rangers vs Bayer Leverkusen match in the quarter-finals.

