Manchester United will be facing Ipswich Town this evening as the Ruben Amorim era begins for England’s most successful club. The Red Devils sacked manager Erik ten Haag and then had Ruud van Nisterlooy for a few games and they will be hoping there is a new dawn of stability with the new Portuguese gaffer. 15 points from 11 games sees them at the 12th spot in the league and it will take a miracle of sorts to see them playing Champions League football next term. Opponents Ipswich Town are 19th and battling in the relegation zone. They secured a victory in their last game and will be keen to build on to it. Arsenal 3-0 Nottingham Forest, Premier League 2024-25: Bukayo Saka, Thomas Partey and Ethan Nwaneri Score to End Gunners’ Five-Game Winless Run.

Nathan Broadhead, Jacob Greaves, Jack Taylor, Omari Hutchinson, and Wes Burns are the players missing out for Ipswich Town due to injuries. Axel Tuanzebe comes up against his former team and his presence will be vital in the backline. Liam Delap will have Omari Hitchinson behind him as the playmaker. Samy Morsy and Jens Cajuste will sit deep and try and shield the backline.

Leny Yoro, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Harry Maguire, and Victor Lindelof are the players not fit and missing out on Manchester United. Rasmus Hojlund, Bruno Fernandes, and Alejandro Garnacho will form the front three. Kobbie Mainoo, Casemiro, and Manuel Ugarte will feature in a 3-4-3 formation which sees Matthijs de Light, Jonny Evans, and Lisandro Martinez at the back.

When is Ipswich Town vs Manchester United, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Ipswich Town will host new-look Manchester United on match week 12. The Ipswich Town vs Manchester United match will be played at Portman Road and it starts at 10:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on November 24. Check the Ipswich Town vs Manchester United viewing options below. Shaun Wright-Phillips Backs Erling Haaland To Break More Records, Compares Him to Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Ipswich Town vs Manchester United, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

For years, Star Sports Network has been the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Ipswich Town vs Manchester United live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Select HD and SD channels. Ipswich Town vs Manchester United online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Ipswich Town vs Manchester United, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2024-25 matches. Fans in India can watch the Ipswich Town vs Manchester United, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Manchester United are playing in a new system and they might struggle to secure a win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 24, 2024 03:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).