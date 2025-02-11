Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 11 (ANI): Odisha FC (OFC) head coach Sergio Lobera expressed pride in his team's resilience after a challenging 1-1 draw against Punjab FC (PFC) in the Indian Super League (ISL), stating that his players gave everything despite playing with ten men for half the match.

Odisha FC's night became more difficult after Rahul KP was sent off just before half-time. Punjab FC quickly capitalized on the numerical advantage, as Petros Giakoumakis scored in stoppage time of the first half to give the visitors the lead. However, the Kalinga Warriors found the equalizer through Isak Vanlalruatfela in the 52nd minute.

Also Read | Rudrankksh Patil, Sift Kaur Samra Win Back-to-Back National Selection Trials in Shooting.

Odisha FC have now recorded three consecutive home draws, with their latest match ending 2-2 against NorthEast United FC, following a goalless stalemate against Mumbai City FC. Lobera's side remain seventh, three points behind NorthEast United FC, who sit in sixth place.

Lobera emphasized that despite the difficult circumstances, the team showed immense spirit and discipline, making it clear they were not content with just a draw.

Also Read | Jasprit Bumrah Injury Update: Dedicated NCA Team of Three Working With Star Indian Bowler As Pacer Races Against Time to Get Fit For Champions Trophy 2025.

"The game plan changed after (talking in the break) with the players, but the mentality didn't change. I think the players showed up till the end of the game we wanted to win the game. We are even not happy with the draw, playing with 10 players. It's impossible as a coach to ask more of my players today because I think the collective spirit, the hard work, the belief till the end, fighting till the end...I think it was very good for my players. I want to congratulate them because finally, they showed ambition, they have the collective spirit, the teamwork," Lobera said, as quoted from the official website of ISL.

"I think I need to watch the game again, but my feeling is maybe we deserved more in the second half, knowing they had also chances. But my players did an amazing job and I'm very proud of them," he added.

Odisha FC have recorded the second-most red cards this season, with five in 20 matches. In this game, key players Ahmed Jahouh and Mourtada Fall were absent due to suspensions. While Jahouh was sent off against FC Goa, Fall received his fifth yellow card. In their absence, Rohit Kumar and Carlos Delgado were handed starts against Punjab FC.

"This is part of football. There are injuries, there are suspensions, but what we need to analyse is what is in our hands. What is in our hands and we can improve, we need to work on that...There are some situations they are not under our control and it's so difficult to work against this," he said.

Punjab FC's attack became difficult to contain after Odisha FC went down to 10 men. While Giakoumakis found the net, Filip Mrzljak and Ezequiel Vidal were heavily involved in creating chances. However, Lobera was satisfied with his team's ability to adapt to the situation.

"They have dangerous players in attack. They are playing with three foreign players in attacking positions...I think the players did an amazing job. It's not about the spirit, it's not about the motivation and excitement. I think we got the same excitement before the game, playing with 11 players or playing with 10 players. I don't think this situation changed our motivation or excitement," he emphasized.

With four crucial matches left, Lobera made it clear that Odisha FC will approach every fixture as a final. With one point from this game, Odisha FC remain on the cusp of the playoff cutoff, in seventh position with 26 points.

"Every game is one final for us. We are going to play every game as a final. Because we don't have the margin to make mistakes. We are going to try to be positive. We are going to work fighting for every game, every single minute. Because I think these people, our supporters, this club deserve to get the playoffs. And hopefully, we can get this. But now our focus is to try to recover the players in terms of fitness condition and also mental condition," he said, as quoted from the official website of ISL.

"Because we play four games in twelve days. This is another thing. I don't want to complain because it affects a lot of teams. But to play four games in twelve days and then to have one break maybe fifteen or twenty days is so difficult to work like this. But there are no excuses. We are trying to find a solution and I am sure we are going to be ready for the next game, for the next opportunity and the next challenge," he concluded.

Odisha FC will now turn their attention to their upcoming fixture against Hyderabad FC on February 14. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)