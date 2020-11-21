Juventus is all set to take on Cagliari in the Serie A 2020-21 match at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. In this article, we shall bring to you the Dream11 Prediction of the game, but before that let’s have a look at the preview of the match first. The Old Lady has had a mixed bag of performance at the start of the season. The team has lost no game and have faced four draws out of seven. The team has won remaining three matches and the Bianconeri has 13 points. AC Milan is at the top of the Serie A 2020-21 points table with five wins and a couple of draws. Juventus vs Cagliari, Serie A 2020-21: Check Out Starting XI for JUV vs CAG at Allianz Stadium.

They have 17 points in their kitty. Which means the Bianconeri cannot afford to drop more points in the Serie A. Cagliari on the other is placed on number 11 of the points table. The team has won three matches and lost an equal number of games from seven games. The remaining games ended with a draw. Now, let's have a look at the Dream11 team below:

JUV vs CAG, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Wojciech Szczesny (JUV) must be your keeper for this clash.

JUV vs CAG, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Juan Cuadrado (JUV), L Ceppitelli (CAG) and Alex Sandro(JUV) must be your defenders.

JUV vs CAG, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders –Matthijs de Ligt (JUV), Adrian Rabiot (JUV), Marko Rog(CAG) and Răzvan Marin

(CAG) must be your midfielders for this game.

JUV vs CAG, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards –Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV), Paulo Dybala (JUV) and Pedro (CAG) must be your forwards for this game.

JUV vs CAG, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wojciech Szczesny (JUV),Cuadrado (JUV), L Ceppitelli (CAG) and Alex Sandro(JUV), Matthijs de Ligt (JUV), Adrian Rabiot (JUV), Marko Rog(CAG) Răzvan Marin (CAG),Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV), Paulo Dybala (JUV) and Pedro (CAG)

Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV) must be your captain for this game while Pedro(CAG) can be picked as your vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 21, 2020 05:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).