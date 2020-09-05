Lionel Messi has reversed his decision about leaving Barcelona and will stay at the club for another year, seeing out his contract which expires in 2021. The Argentine expressed his desire of wanting a move away via a burofax and hopes that a clause in his contract will allow him to leave from free. But the Spanish side denied that request, stating that the said clause had expired in June. From Josep Bartomeu Not Keeping His Word to Refusing Trial, Here’s What Lionel Messi Said in an Emotional Interview.

Lionel Messi did an interview with Goal, to explain the steps he took leading to his decision of continuing at Barcelona. The Argentine wanted to leave for free in the summer but the club refusing to sell him for a fee lower than his 700 million euros release clause. The 33-year-old also revealed how his family reacted when he told them that he is thinking about leaving the Spanish side in the summer. Lionel Messi Fans Storm Twitter as Barcelona Captain Agrees to Continue His Ties With Spanish Football Club.

‘When I communicated my wish to leave to my wife and children, it was a brutal drama,’ Messi said. ‘The whole family began crying, my children did not want to leave Barcelona, nor did they want to change schools.’ He added.

‘Mateo is still little and he doesn't realise what it means to go somewhere else and make your life a few years elsewhere, Thiago, he is older. He heard something on TV and found out something and asked.’ The Barcelona skipper said further.

Lionel Messi breaks his silence 🗣🗣🗣 He tells us of family heartbreak, broken promises from Josep Bartomeu, and sends Barcelona fans a message 👇 — Goal (@goal) September 4, 2020

‘I didn't want him to know anything about being forced to leave, to have to live in a new school, or make new friends. He cried to me and said ‘let's not go’. I repeat that it was hard, really. It was understandable. It happened to me. It is very difficult to make a decision.’

‘My son, my family, they grew up here and are from here. There was nothing wrong with wanting to leave. I needed it, the club needed it and it was good for everyone. My wife, with all the pain of her soul, supported and accompanied me.’ The 33-year-old said further.

The Argentine, who skipped the mandatory medical tests and training sessions, earlier in the week, will join the Barcelona squad for the pre-season preparations. The Catalan side have appointed Ronald Koeman as their new manager after the sacking of Quique Setien following the Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich.

