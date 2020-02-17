Lionel Messi Transfer News Update: Former Blaugrana Captain Carles Puyol Backs Argentine to Stay at Barcelona

Lionel Messi (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Legendary Barcelona captain Carles Puyol has backed Lionel Messi to stay at Barcelona and has also said that the Argentine could play until he is 38 years old. The current Barcelona captain will turn 33 in June and is entering the ‘twilight’ years of any footballer’s career. But Messi is showing no signs of slowing down as he continues to impress. The Barcelona man has 14 goals and 12 assists this season in La Liga in just 19 appearances and is leading the league in every attacking stats column. La Pulga Comfortable at Barcelona, Not Worried About Him Leaving, Says Argentina Coach Lionel Scaloni.

Lionel Messi recently acknowledged during his Ballon d’Or acceptance speech that he ‘hopes to keep playing for many years’ but it would depend on how he will feel physically. However, Carles Puyol has said that Messi has plenty of years ahead of him and has urged the club to take full advantage of the time till the Argentine is around. ‘Messi is 32 and a player who takes care of himself like Leo does can play until he’s 38’ Puyol told Marca. 'Why are we talking about a Barcelona without Messi when he’s here now? What we have to do is try to win as much as possible with him.' The former Barcelona captain added. Juventus Coach Maurizio Sarri Responds to Speculations of Lionel Messi Linking Up With Cristiano Ronaldo.

A lot of rumours have emerged of Lionel Messi leaving the club after his argument with Barcelona’s Sporting Director Abidal. There is a clause in the Argentine’s contract which allows him to leave the club during the summer for free but it is highly unlikely that Messi will leave Barcelona under any circumstances. If the Barcelona captain is to leave by chance, Manchester City have emerged as the favourites to sign him but with their recent Champions League ban it will be extremely difficult.