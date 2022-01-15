Runaway English Premier League leaders Manchester City take on Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium, looking to maintain their 10 point lead over their closest rivals. The Blues started off the season in brilliant fashion but with four draws in their last five games, their title ambition has taken a severe beating. Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel have had some interesting match-ups in the recent past with Tuchel claiming a memorable win in the Champions League final. A win here for the visitors could reignite their charge and put some pressure back on Manchester City. The reverse fixture saw Manchester City claiming all three points and the way they dominated that game with ease means Chelsea have to perform to their true potential to get a positive result. Manchester City versus Chelsea will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on Hotstar from 6:00 PM IST. Romelu Lukaku Publicly Apologises to Chelsea Fans for Explosive Interview & Recent Social Media Activity, Returns to Training Session (Watch Video).

Rodir is set to return to Manchester City starting eleven, replacing club captain Fernandinho. Gabriel Jesus will start as the conventional forward with Bernardo Silva lining up on the wings in place of the absent Riyad Mahrez. Jack Grealish comes in for Phil Foden, who is in quarantine following a positive coronavirus test. Aymeric Laporte and Ruben Dias have formed a brilliant partnership in the City backline and they will be eager to keep Chelsea at bay.

Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Trevoh Chalobah are on the injury list for Chelsea while N’Golo Kante returns to the matchday squad after recovering from COVID 19. Matteo Kovacic and Jorginho should continue in midfield with Hakim Ziyech and Marcos Alonso playing as wingbacks. Romelu Lukaku has put his interview controversy behind him and is expected to lead the visiting team’s attack. It will be a tough game for Manchester City but as champions do, they will find a way to claim all three points. Now let's check out the live streaming details of the game below.

When is Manchester City vs Chelsea, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Manchester City vs Chelsea Premier League 2021-22 match will be played at City of Manchester Stadium. The game will be held on December 19, 2021 (Sunday) and is scheduled to begin at 06:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time)

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Chelsea, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Manchester City vs Chelsea match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester City vs Chelsea, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Chelsea match on Disney+Hotstar.

