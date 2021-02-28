Manchester United is all set to be hosted by Chelsea this evening in EPL 2020-21. Ahead of the game, Manchester United has revisited Marcus Rashford’s screamer which was netted during one of their games against Chelsea. Rashford netted a free-kick and this was voted as one of the best goals for the Red Devils. Back then Rashford was made the Man of the Match at Stamford Bridge. With this, Manchester United won the game by 2-1. Ahead of the game today, Manchester United also flaunted how Marcus Rashford's love for playing against Chelsea. Chelsea vs Manchester United, Premier League 2020–21 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?

Marcus Rashford has netted six goals against Chelsea from seven appearances. So all eyes will be on Marcus Rashford and the fans will be looking forward to this striker to score goals for the Red Devils. Chelsea is placed on number five of the EPL 2020-21 points table with 43 points in their kitty. Whereas United stands on number two on the table with 49 points. Now, let's have a look at the tweets shared by Manchester United.

Records:

📈 @MarcusRashford has been involved in 6️⃣ goals in his last 7️⃣ appearances against Chelsea! Who's predicting him to be our first scorer or Man of the Match tomorrow? 👀#MUFC #CHEMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 27, 2021

The match will begin at 10.00 pm IST. Manchester United is the favourite team to win the game. Stay tuned to the page as we shall be bringing you all the updates about the game.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 28, 2021 03:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).