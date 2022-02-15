Manchester United are struggling in their race to make top four this season with draws against Burnley and Southampton complicating things further. They play Brighton at home next in a rescheduled tie at home with failure to win all three points denting their play Champions League football further. Ralf Rangnick’s team have started off games on the front foot but their failure to close them out has proved disastrous. Brighton remarkably are on a seven game unbeaten run in the league and if they continue their forward march, they could very well play in the Europa League next season. Cristiano Ronaldo Passionately Kisses Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, Wishes Her Happy Valentine’s Day (See Pic).

Edinson Cavani, Nemanja Matic and Eric Bailly are ruled out for the contest with injuries while Mason Greenwood is suspended indefinitely. Fred is set to return for Manchester United in the starting eleven and it could be at the expense of Paul Pogba, with the Frenchman set to be given a breather. Harry Maguire has not been in the best of forms this campaign but he has the backing of his manager and should start another game for the Red Devils at the heart of defence.

Jeremy Sarmiento and Enock Mwepu are the only absentees for Brighton in the game due to fitness problem. Graham Potter’s 3-5-2 formation has brought in the positive results this season which gives the side the right balance between attack and defence. Tariq Lamptey and Marc Cucurella have terrific work rate and can play up and down the channel with ease. Neal Maupay is known to produce the goods in the attacking third and can trouble an under confident United defence.

Manchester United vs Brighton, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match Date, Time, Venue Details

The Manchester United vs Brighton Premier League 2021-22 match will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester. The football game will be held on February 16, 2022 (Wednesday) and is scheduled to begin at 01:45 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Brighton, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match

Fans in India can watch the Manchester United vs Brighton match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD channels to watch live telecast the clash.

Live Streaming of Manchester United vs Brighton, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match

Manchester United vs Brighton live streaming online will also be available. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Brighton match on Disney+ Hotstar. Manchester United have plenty of problems to sort out and it is highly likely they may drop points again.

