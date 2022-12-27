Manchester United begin their post-World Cup campaign in the English Premier League with a game against Nottingham Forest at home. The Red Devils are fifth in the league with 26 points from 14 games, four points off fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspurs but they have two games in hand which could prove to be crucial. Erik Ten Haag has long-term vision for the club and for the project to gain credibility, qualification for next season’s Champions League is a must. Opponents Nottingham Forest brought in a staggering 21 players last season but that has not had the kind of impact it warranted. They are struggling at 19th in the points table and one of the favoruites to go down this season. Their last five games have produced two wins and two draws though which is a huge positive. Manchester United versus Nottingham Forest will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 1:30 am IST. Cristiano Ronaldo Replacement: Five Players Who Manchester United Can Sign To Replace the Star Forward.

David De Gea will return in goal for Manchester United while skipper Harry Maguire has recovered from his illness and will start alongside Victor Lindelof. Anthony Martial is set to lead the attack for the home team with Bruno Fernandes behind him. Marcus Rashford occupies his preferred left position with Anthony cutting inside from the right. Casemiro and Christian Eriksen make up the midfield pairing.

Wayne Hennessey will be the goalkeeper for Nottingham Forest with Dean Henderson ineligible to play against his parent club. Omar Richards, Giulian Biancone, Cheikhou Kouyate, and Moussa Niakhate are all ruled out for the visitors with Serge Aurier set to undergo a late fitness test. Jesse Lingard returns to Old Trafford for the first time since making a summer switch from the club and he will have an important role to play in the contest.

When is Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Premier League 2022-23 will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester. The game will be held on December 28, 2022 (Wednesday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Cristiano Ronaldo Receives Rolls Royce As Christmas Gift from Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, See How Portugal Star’s Family Celebrated X-Mas Day 2022! (Watch Video).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest match. Manchester United at home have looked good this season and should find a way to get past the Nottingham Forest challenge.

