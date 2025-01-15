Mohammedan SC is showing a mini-revival of sorts in the business end of the Indian Super League with the Kolkata club undefeated in their last three matches. They face Chennaiyin at home this evening, looking to build on their massive win over Bengaluru in the last game. It lifted them from the rock-bottom position in the points table but there is still a long way to go. Opponents Chennaiyin on the other hand are winless in their last three and manager Owen Coyle has his task cut out to turn around their season. ISL 2024–25: Sunil Chhetri Becomes Oldest Player To Score Hat-Trick in Indian Super League As Veteran Striker Helps Bengaluru FC Secure 4-2 Win Over Kerala Blasters

Mirjalol Qosimov scored the winner for Mohammedan in the last game and his performance in midfield will be crucial once again. He partners Mohammed Irshad and Alexis Gómez here. França, Lalremsanga Fanai, and Bikash Singh Sagolsem will feature in the final third in a 4-3-3 formation.

Wilmar Jordan Gil scored a brace against Odisha for Chennaiyin in the last game, but their woeful defending led to the club dropping points. P. C. Laldinpuia and Bikash Yumnam in defence will have to lift their game significantly. Connor Shields will be the attacking midfielder, pushing forward to aid the goal scoring department. Check out Mohammedan SC vs Chennaiyin FC match details and viewing options below.

When is Mohammedan SC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Mohammedan SC will host Chennaiyin FC on matchday 16. The Mohammedan SC vs Chennaiyin FC match will be played at the Kishore Bharati Kridangan and will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on January 15. Check out the Mohammedan SC vs Chennaiyin FC match viewing options below. ISL 2024-25: Jamie Maclaren Scores in Kolkata Derby as Mohun Bagan Super Giant Register Slender 1-0 Win Over East Bengal.

Where to Watch Mohammedan SC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Telecast on TV?

For the ISL 2024-25 season, Viacom18 has the official broadcast rights in India. Fans in India can watch the Mohammedan SC vs Chennaiyin FC match on the Sports18 3 channels and Asianet Plus TV channels. Check Mohammedan SC vs Chennaiyin FC live streaming options below.

How to Watch Mohammedan SC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide live streaming online of ISL 2024-25. Fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website and watch Mohammedan SC vs Chennaiyin FC live streaming online for free. Mohammedan have the right momentum with them ahead of this tie and that should help them win the game.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 15, 2025 02:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).