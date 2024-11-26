Mumbai City, one of the top teams of the Indian Super League, have not made the best of starts this term in the league. The Islanders are 10th with ten points from seven matches played. They are undefeated in the last five games but three of those matches have ended in a draw. If they can somehow find a way to be more clinical in games, they can quickly find a way up the ladder. Opponents Punjab are sixth but largely due to an impressive start they made. They are struggling at the moment with three defeats in their last five matches. Clinical Odisha FC Register Massive Six-Goal Win To Snap Winless Run Against Hyderabad FC in ISL 2024–25.

Mumbai City skipper Lallianzuala Chhangte is the heartbeat of the team and his darting runs on the flanks will be critical. He will be joined by Nikos Karleis and Bipin Singh in the final third. Jermey Manzorro and Yoell van Nieff in midfield are automatic picks while Brandon Fernandes should also get a game in.

Luka Majcen has come back from an injury but remains a quality player that can score from nowhere. His link up play with Ezequiel Vidal will go a long way in deciding how the visitors play in the final third. Vinit Rai and Filip Mrzljak will likely sit deep and shield the backline.

When is Mumbai City FC vs Punjab FC, ISL 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

After a sudden slump in their last few games, Punjab FC will visit Mumbai City FC in the ISL 2024-25. The Mumbai City FC vs Punjab FC match will be played on Tuesday, November 26. The Mumbai City FC vs Punjab FC match will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai, India, India and it has a start time of 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Check out the Mumbai City FC vs Punjab FC match viewing options below. ISL 2024–25: Kerala Blasters’ Head Coach Mikael Stahre Praises Team After Dominant 3–0 Win Over Chennaiyin FC.

Where to Watch Mumbai City FC vs Punjab FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Telecast on TV?

Viacom18 has the official broadcast rights of the ISL 2024-25 matches and fans can watch Mumbai City FC vs Punjab FC match on the Sports18 3 channels and Asianet Plus TV channels. Check out Mumbai vs Punjab streaming options below.

How to Watch Mumbai City FC vs Punjab FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide live streaming online of ISL 2024-25. Fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website and watch Mumbai City FC vs Punjab FC live streaming online for free. Mumbai City will be challenged in this tie but should do enough to secure a 1-0 win.

