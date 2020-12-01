Robbie Fowler’s East Bengal will be looking to bounce back post their defeat against ATK Mohan Bagan when they take on Mumbai City. The Kolkata based club, the newest entrant in the Indian Super League, looked decent in patches in their opener but ultimately lack of experience proved vital. The English legend will have Sergio Lobera in the opposite dugout who saw his Mumbai City team show great character in their win over Goa. Mumbai had a very lethargic opening to the campaign when they were defeated by NEUFC but turned tables quickly. Mumbai City FC versus East Bengal will be telecasted on Star Sports network and streamed live on Hotstar from 7:30 PM. Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal, Indian Super League 2020–21 Key Players.

The big news for Mumbai City FC heading into the game is the return of Ahmed Jahouh after completing his one game suspension. The midfielder’s creativity was certainly missed despite Mumbai winning against Goa. Bartholomew Ogbeche was on the bench in the previous game but will be pushing for a start this evening considering his goalscoring record. Adam Le Fondre needs the services from the wide players in order to have an impact on the game and this is where the likes of Hugo Boumous need to raise their performance. As the match takes a countdown, let’s look at the live streaming and telecast details. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

When is Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal match in ISL 2020-21 will take place on December 1 (Monday). The match will be played at the GMC Stadium in Hyderabad and it is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can catch the live telecast of Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal match in ISL 2020-21 on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Super League season 7 in India and will be live streaming the matches. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi and its HD substitutes to catch the live-action.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Those unable to follow the Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal match on television can also follow the game online. Disney+Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the MCFC vs SCEB online for its fans in India. JIO subscribers can also follow the match live on JIO TV.

Aaron Amadi-Holloway will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for East Bengal with the striker a massive doubt against Mumbai. Indian striker Balwant Singh, who is usually clinical in front of the goal was poor against ATK and needs to work on his hold up play as well. Anthony Pilkington on the left of a front three has the potential to stretch Mumbai, given their troubles against wingers.

East Bengal will dominate possession against Mumbai City with the latter interested in countering them. Expect the Islanders to win their second game on the bounce.

