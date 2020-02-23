ODS vs KBFC Dream11 Prediction in ISL 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, Indian Super League 6 Football Match

Odisha FC (Photo Credits: IANS)

Odisha FC (ODS) will host Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) in match 89 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20. ODS vs KBFC match will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Odisha on February 23, 2020 (Sunday). The places for the knockout stages are already filled so the two teams have nothing but pride to play for as they look to end the season on a high. Meanwhile, fans looking for Dream11 Fantasy Team tips for Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC can scroll down below for more details. Odisha FC Vs Kerala Blasters FC - Live Football Score.

Odisha are sixth in the points table and could move up to as high as the fifth position with a win in this clash. The two teams met earlier in the season and it ended in a goalless draw so they will be hopeful of getting a result this time around. Odisha forward Manuel Onwu has been in brilliant form, scoring four in his last three games and will have a big say in the final result of the game. Bartholomew Ogbeche from Kerala has netted 13 times this season so it will be interesting to see which striker comes out on top in this encounter.

Odisha vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Francisco Dorronsoro (ODS) should be your keeper for this match.

Odisha vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – The three defenders in your team must be Narayan Das (ODS), Shubham Sarangi (ODS) and Mohammad Rakip (KBFC).

Odisha vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Xisco Hernandez (ODS), Marcos Tebar (ODS), Sergio Cidoncha (KBFC) and Abdul Samad (KBFC) should be your midfielders.

Odisha vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Manuel Onwu (ODS), Bartholomew Ogbeche (KBFC) and Rafael Messi Bouli (KBFC) should fill the remaining slots in your team.

Manuel Onwu should be your captain for this match while Bartholomew Ogbeche can be selected as the vice-captain.