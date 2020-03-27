Paulo Dybala Sends Out a Message to Fans After Being Tested Positive for Coronavirus, Says ‘We Are Fine’

Paulo Dybala (Photo Credits: Getty)

Paulo Dybala shocked the fans cross the world after being tested positive for coronavirus. The Juventus striker took to social media and informed the fans about the same along with his girlfriend Oriana Sabatini. The Juventus striker once again took to social media and had a message for his fans and said that he was fine. Dybala took to Instagram and posted a picture of himself with a hand gesture which said he was good. The caption of the snap also said that he was fine. Paulo Dybala Confirms Coronavirus Diagnosis, Becomes Third Player From Juventus to Test Positive for COVID-19.

Dybala wrote 'estamos bien' ('we are good') as the caption of the snap. He has been in isolation since March 21, 2020. Juventus player Daniele Rugani was one of the first clubs to have been tested positive for the coronavirus. Blaise Matuidi and Paulo Dybala were the ones who got engulfed by the disease later. The team confirmed the news and said that he was being treated and is under complete isolation. For now, let’s have a look at Paulo Dybala’s Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram Estamos bien 👌🏽😌 A post shared by Paulo Dybala (@paulodybala) on Mar 25, 2020 at 11:28am PDT

Paulo Dybala’s girlfriend while speaking to La100 said that she and Dybala were completely fine and the two will be looking forward to having the second test on March 31st 2020. “It’s like when you feel the flu is coming, your whole body hurts, you feel tired. I didn’t have a fever because I always measured my temperature and I didn’t have one. I heard my lungs make a strange noise, then Paulo started to feel poorly too. The symptoms are flu-like, at least they were for us.” She said while talking about the symptoms of the disease.