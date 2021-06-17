As shocking it sounds, but Sergio Ramos is all set to quit Real Madrid after 16 long years. Last night, the Los Blancos took to social media and spoke about their captain's departure. The club said that there would be an “act of tribute and farewell" to Ramos on Thursday and this will be done in presence of their President Florentino Perez. For a long time now, the former Sevilla FC player had been struggling with injuries and only played five times this year. this piece of news surely did not go down well with the fans and they posted sad tweets on social media. Sergio Ramos to Leave Real Madrid After 16 Long Years, Los Blancos Confirm Departure.

Some of them said that this will be an 'end of the era', whereas the others wondered who the next captain will be for the Los Blancos. Some of these netizens are quite angry with the President for allowing Ramos to go this way. They were already upset about their former manager Zinedine Zidane quitting the club but now with the news of Ramos quitting, a few fans are actually angry. Real Madrid confirmed his departure via a statement on social media.

Now, let's have a look at the statement by Real Madrid and tweets below:

The best captain ever. — Amit Zohar 🇵🇹 (@amitrmfc) June 16, 2021

💔😭😭😭The reason for Real Madrid pic.twitter.com/giKzT6kmK0 — ابو سعود (@VDgCHbISH1uAfFi) June 16, 2021

I'm blocking THIS PAGE — S. (@shahdkroos) June 16, 2021

Sergio Ramos leaves Real Madrid after 16 years. End of an era. 💔 pic.twitter.com/Cbc7AMHSkR — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) June 16, 2021

Real Madrid confirm Sergio Ramos will leave the club. 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 La Liga 🏆🏆🏆🏆 UCL 🏆🏆🏆🏆 Spanish Super Cup 🏆🏆🏆🏆 Club World Cup 🏆🏆🏆 UEFA Super Cup 🏆🏆 Copa del Rey End of an era. pic.twitter.com/1H8K0621wm — FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) June 16, 2021

Sergio Ramos during his stint with the club has picked having won five La Liga titles, four Champions Leagues and two Copas del Rey. Needless to say that, he was one of the most successful captains for the Los Blancos.

