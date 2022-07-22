Sweden and Belgium are slated to face each other in the quarterfinals of UEFA Women's Euro 2022 tonight, 23 July at the Leigh Sports Village in the UK. Sweden Women's team, who are the top-ranked side in this Euro competition, would aim for a semifinal berth while Belgium, having finished second in Group D, would look to give a tough fight to the favourites in the quarterfinals clash. Belgium team's boss Ives Serneels, who said he was optimistic of his girls' chance of making it to the final, believes that Sweden would be nervous to have a face-off against his team. He believes Sweden's fluid attack could be countered by his side's rock solid defense that has proven fruitful from time to time. Germany 2-0 Austria: Alexandra Popp Shines as Germans Reach Semifinals at UEFA Women's Euro 2022

The top-ranked team Sweden didn't have a good start to the tournament after drawing 1-1 against Netherlands. But they rose to the last two occasions and sealed two back-to-back victories to cement their top spot I'm Group C. The most promising result for Blagult was their 5-0 victory against a sloppy Portugal side. They topped their group with seven points, having won two and settled for one draw.

On the other hand, Belgium, who are not among the favourites in this edition of UEFA Women's Euro, finished second in Group D. The Red Flames are participating in the European competition for the second time, having debuted in 2017. It was expected that Belgium wouldn't go past two fierce opponents like France and Iceland in group stage. But, Peter Gerhardsson's team dusted themselves off and claimed second position in Group D without losing none. The winner of this clash would face England in the semi-finals.

When is Sweden vs Belgium UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue?

The Sweden vs Belgium quarter-final match would be played at Leigh Sports Village in England on July 23 (Saturday). The clash is scheduled to start at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Sweden vs Belgium UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Match on TV?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports HD/SD channels to watch the live telecast of Sweden vs Belgium.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Sweden vs Belgium UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Match?

Sony Sports Network’s official OTT platform Sony LIV will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Sweden vs Belgium, UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 live streaming online.

