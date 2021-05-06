Team Chelsea has made its way into the finals of the Champions League 2021. The match in Stamford Bridge in London had Chelsea winning the game 2-0. The team also won on an aggregate of 4-1. It was Timo Werner and Mason Mount at the 25th and 85th minute of the game. Post this, the players of the team also reacted to their win. Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount and others took to social media and posted tweets on social media. Before getting into the tweets, let's have a look at the details of the game. Manchester City vs Chelsea Champions League Final Clash Will Take Place in Istanbul, Confirms UEFA.

Real Madrid dominated the possession by 68 percent and the rest was handled by the Blues. Out of the 15 shots taken by the winning team, five shots ended up being on target. Real Madrid took seven shots and five of them ended up being on target and they had implemented 703 passes. Chelsea had made 334 passes.

Now, let's have a look at the tweets below:

What a night. What a team! Incredibly proud, couldn’t be happier right now 🤩💙 pic.twitter.com/52djSAiyDT — Timo Werner (@TimoWerner) May 5, 2021

Kai Havertz

Thiago Silva

Mason Mount

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MM (@masonmount10)

Christian Pulisic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christian (@cmpulisic)

The finals of the Champions League will be held on May 29, 2021, in Istanbul. Zinedine Zidane was the one who congratulated Chelsea for being a better team.

