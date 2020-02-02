TOT vs MCI Dream11 Prediction in Premier League 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Football Match

Manchester City (Photo Credits: @PhilFoden)

Manchester City will hope to keep Liverpool waiting for their league crowning with a win when they travel to Tottenham Hotspur in Premier League 2019-20. Defending EPL champions City are 22 points behind league leaders Liverpool but can shorten the gap by three points at the Tottenham Stadium in London. Fans, who play fantasy league games like Dream11, can find all tips and team suggestions to build a strong Dream11 team for the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City league encounter. The match ended in 2-2 draw when both these teams met earlier this season and both teams will be desperate for a victory. Meanwhile, fans can find all tips to play a strong fantasy team for TOT vs MCI league clash. Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City, Premier League 2019–20 Live Telecast, Streaming Online Details.

Tottenham Hotspur, title contenders and Champions League finalists last season, are struggling to enter the top-four. They are seven points away from the final UCL spot – currently occupied by Chelsea (41) – with a match in hand but can climb as high as fifth with a win. New signing Steven Bergwijn, who joined from PSV last week, could make his Tottenham debut in this highly-contested encounter as Spurs come to terms with life without striker Harry Kane. Kane out with a hamstring injury isn’t expected to be back until April while Moussa Sissoko (knee) and Ben Davies (ankle) are also out with injuries.

For Manchester City, goalkeeper Ederson will be back in between the post after sitting out against Fulham and in the League Cup semis against Manchester United. Centre-back Aymeric Laporte could also make an appearance from the bench. He came off the bench against Sheffield United two weeks ago but has not played the last two games.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City, EPL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Ederson Morales (MCI), Toby Alderweireld (TOT), Kyle Walker (TOT) and Joao Cancelo (MCI), Rodri Hernandez (MCI), Harry Winks (TOT), Bernardo Silva (MCI), Dele Alli (TOT) and Kevin de Bruyne (MCI), Heung Min Son (TOT) and Sergio Aguero (MCI).

Tottenham Are winless in Premier League against Manchester City since beating 2-0 in October 2016 at home. Tottenham coach Jose Mourinho also has the worst record against City coach Pep Guardiola in his managerial career. Mourinho, under whom Spurs have lost twice in their last six home games, have lost 10 times which is four more than he has lost against any other manager.