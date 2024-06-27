The UEFA Euro 2024 has completed its group-stage matches. After 36 matches, the final 16 of the competition advance to the pre-quarterfinal round which will be a start of knock-out phases with zero chance of errors. Own goals dominated the headlines in the group-stage matches, but teams will have to be more efficient and precise with their game plan to advance to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Euro 2024. Following are the teams qualified for the round of 16 fixtures, UEFA Euro 2024: Belgium Advances to Round of 16 After 0–0 Draw Against Ukraine.

Teams Qualified for the Round of 16 in UEFA Euro 2024

Group Winners Group Runners up Third place finish Germany Switzerland Slovenia Spain Italy Netherlands England Denmark Slovakia Austria France Georgia Romania Belgium Portugal Turkey

Teams like Croatia and Hungary also finished third in Group B and Group A respectively with three points each, but due to their inferior goal difference to Slovenia, the teams couldn’t make it to the top 16. With teams like Georgia, Romania and Switzerland being consistent enough throughout the tournament they advance to the knock-out phase of the competition. Check out the fixtures for the Round of 16 matches below. Draw Enough for Romania and Slovakia To Go Through to Round of 16 of UEFA Euro 2024.

UEFA Euro 2024 Round of 16 fixtures, Time Table in IST

Match Venue Date Time in IST Switzerland vs Italy Berlin June 29 09:30 PM Germany vs Denmark Dortmund June 30 00:30 AM England vs Slovakia Gelsenkirchen June 30 09:30 PM Spain vs Georgia Cologne July 1 00:30 AM France vs Belgium Düsseldorf July 1 09:30 PM Portugal vs Slovenia Frankfurt July 2 00:30 AM Romania vs Netherlands Munich July 2 09:30 PM Austria vs Turkey Leipzig July 3 00:30 AM

Germany, Spain, Austria and Portugal have been very clinical with their finishing and lead the group in goals scored. The Spain National Football side is yet to concede a goal while the Austria National Football Team – the second highest goal-scoring nation shipped in maximum goals as the group toppers.

While the teams have been very competitive and challenging throughout the tournament, a knock-out phase of the UEFA Euro 2024 will provide intense matches for sure. Headlined by a mega fixture between the 2022 World Cup Finalist France National Football Team and Belgium National Football Team the UEFA Euro Round of 16 matches will start from June 29. UEFA Euro 2024: Star Winger Phil Foden Leaves England Squad Due to Family Matter.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his Portugal National Football Team will look to advance against the tricky Slovenia National Football Team while the hosts, top scoring nation in the competition so far and one of the favourites of the competition Germany National Football Team will play against the Denmark National Football Team in the pre-quarterfinals.

