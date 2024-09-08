The 2024-25 edition of the UEFA Nations League has kicked off and so far witnessed many big games between Portugal-Croatia and Italy-France. Ahead of the next gameweek, let's take a look at the matches to watch out for in the ongoing league. Harry Kane Admits Drawing Inspiration From Legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo As He Prepares to Commence UEFA Nations League 2024–25 Campaign With England.

Spain vs Switzerland

The defending champion Spain will lock horns with Switzerland on Monday, September 9. The match will start at 12:15 AM IST at the Stade de Geneve in Carouge, Switzerland.

France vs Belgium

France and Belgium will lock horns against each other on Tuesday, September 10. The match will begin at 12:15 AM IST at the Groupama Stadium in Decines-Charpieu, France.

Netherlands vs Germany

The Netherlands will host Germany on Wednesday, September 11. The match will start at 12:15 AM IST at the Johan Cruijff Areana in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Italy vs Belgium

Italy and Belgium will lock horns against each other on Friday, October 11. The match will begin at 12:15 AM IST at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Belgium vs France

Belgium and France will take on each other on Tuesday, October 15. The match will start at 12:15 AM IST at the Koning Boudewjinstadion in Belgium.