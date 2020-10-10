Germany will chase their first win when they play Ukraine in their third match of UEFA Nations League 2020-21. Germany are winless after two matches in the tournament having played a 1-1 draw against Spain and Switzerland. Joachim Low’s side failed to win a single game in the UEFA Nations League last year and finished at the bottom of the group. They will hope to avoid a similar fortune this time. Ukraine, on the other, started the tournament with a 2-1 win before succumbing to a 4-0 thrashing defeat against Spain. Meanwhile, fans in India searching for the live telecast and live streaming online for Ukraine vs Germany UEFA Nations League 2020-21 match should scroll down for all information.

Joachim Low’s side were held to a 3-3 draw by Turkey in an international friendly earlier this week and are now without a win in their last three matches. They are, however, set to recall captain and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, Toni Kroos, Joshua Kimmich, Timo Werner and Serge Gnabry into the starting XI against Ukraine, who have been left depleted due to a coronavirus scare. They had to include 45-year-old goalkeeping coach Oleksandr Shokovskiy in the squad as a second-choice goalkeeper after three goalkeepers and a number of first-team stars withdrew from the squad due to positive cases.

When Is Ukraine vs Germany Match Scheduled to Take Place? Date, Time and Venue of 2020/21 UEFA Nations Game

Ukraine vs Germany match in UEFA Nations League 2020-21 will take place on October 11, 2020 (Saturday midnight). The match will be played at the Olympic National Sports Complex and is scheduled to start at 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Ukraine vs Germany, 2020/21 UEFA Nations League Match, LIVE?

Fans in India can live telecast Ukraine vs Germany match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for UEFA Nations League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels to catch the live-action.

Is Ukraine vs Germany, 2020/21 UEFA Nations League Match, Free Live Online Streaming Available?

Those unable to watch Ukraine vs Germany match on television sets can also follow the game online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the UEFA Nations League match online for its fans in India.

