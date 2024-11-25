Al-Nassr tumbled in their pursuit of reaching the top of the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 points table as they stumbled against Al-Qadsiah in their last match, losing the game 2-1. Cristiano Ronaldo scored the only goal of the match and despite that Al-Nassr were not able to seal victory. With the defeat, they have now slipped to the third position in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 points table and now have only 22 points from 11 matches. Al-Ittihad have leapfrogged Al-Hilal to reach the top of the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 points table and now things have become extremely difficult for Al-Nassr. With this Ronaldo's pursuit of winning the league with Al-Nassr also remained uncertain. Cristiano Ronaldo Turns Heads With Stylish Photo Ahead of Al-Gharafa vs Al-Nassr AFC Champions League 2024–25 Elite Match (See Post).

Ronaldo has been in great form recently. He scored an acrobatic overhead goal during the recent International break for Portugal and looked in great touch. He also scored in the last match of Al-Nassr against Al-Qadsiah. With others not being in a good form, fans relay their hopes on Ronaldo to take them over the line. Al-Nassr will next play Al-Gharafa in the AFC Champions League 2024-25 league stage, fans eager to know whether Ronaldo would play in the match, will get the entire information here. Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Video: Watch CR7 Net Poacher's Goal to Give Al-Nassr Lead During Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Match Against Al-Qadisiyah.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Gharafa vs Al-Nassr AFC Champions League Elite 2024–25 Match?

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a goal in Al-Nassr's last match against Al-Qadsiah and also trained consistently with the team after that. He is very much a sureshot started in the next match of Al-Nassr against Al-Gharafa. Cristiano Ronaldo was released early from the Portugal squad by the national team manager Roberto Martinez as he wanted Ronaldo to get some resting time as the qualification of Portugal to the quarterfinal was secured. Ronaldo joined the Al-Nassr training early and has been preparing to give his best for Al-Nassr since. He will definitely look to bring back Al-Nassr to winning ways.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 25, 2024 03:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).