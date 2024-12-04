The defending English Premier League champions Manchester City, are all set to be in action once again. Man City are on a poor run of form. In their last seven matches, Pep Guardiola and Manchester City have lost six of them. In their last outing, Man City clashed against Liverpool. The Reds defeated Cityzens 2-0 at Anfield. With midfielders Kevin de Bruyne and Rodri out in action, the midfield is unable to cope up with their final third, due to which they are unable to outscore their opponents. Arne Slot Takes Jibe at Manchester City While Discussing Mohamed Salah's Liverpool Contract Extension, Says 'Maybe Mo Knows More About the 115 Charges' (Watch Video).

Manchester City in their next Premier League 2024-25 outing are all set to lock horns with Nottingham Forest at the Etihad Stadium. This is where Man City can turn the tide. But Nottingham Forest are just beside them in the Premier League 2024-25 standings. Pep Guardiola's Manchester City is at the fifth spot with 23 points and Nottingham Forest stands at the sixth spot with 22 points. Cityzens are looking to make a comeback as it is a now-or-never situation for them. They have lost their last four matches in the Premier League and if they carry on like this they might even miss out on securing the Champions League spot for the next season.

Will Erling Haaland Play Tonight in Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest Premier League 2024-25 Match?

Erling Haaland has been unable to find goals in the last few games for Manchester City. But with only a single striker present in the line-up, Pep Guardiola will keep Haaland in the starting XI of Man City. Haaland was also spotted during the training session ahead of Man City vs Nottingham Forest Premier League 2024-25 showdown. Pep Guardiola Hits 'Reset' Following Manchester City's Devastating 2-0 Defeat Against Liverpool in Premier League 2024-25.

In the last outing against Nottingham Forest, Erling Haaland went on to score a hat-trick and led Man City to an easy win. This will be an important match for Haaland as well. Manchester City striker is also not in the best of from. But looking at his past records Erling Haaland can be very lethal up front.

