Defending champions Real Madrid are struggling in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 season. The side won four matches out of seven played so far and stands 16th in the standing. To get direct qualification for the next round, Real Madrid will need a win their final match in the competition and will hope other sides lose their matches. Carlo Ancelotti, under fire after Super Cup loss, will be looking to redeem with a Champions League win. He will once again look to get the best out of his fab four – Kylian Mbappe, Rodrigo, Vinicius Jr, and Jude Bellingham.

Real Madrid CF, though struggling in the Champions League competition tops the La Liga standings and has a healthy lead in the points table. Carlo Ancelotti will look to put his best side in the final group stage match of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 season and rotate later in the league matches. Real Madrid fans are worried about, Vinicius Jr’s availability for the all-important UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match against Brest. Find out below.

Will Vinicius Jr. Play Tonight in the Brest vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Match?

Even though Vinicius Jr didn't win the Ballon d'Or Trophy, his performances earned him the FIFA Footballer of the Year award. The star performer of Real Madrid's 2023-24 treble-winning side, Vini was still given a slight edge over new addition superstar Kylian Mbappe. This highlights Vinicius' importance in Carlo Ancelotti's plan and how the Brazilian is rated high in the ranks. With a 'knock-out' like game ahead, Carlo Ancelotti will put Vinicius Jr in the starting XI.

Even though Vini was less effective in the recent matches, his gameplay, pace, and playmaking make him a vital piece in Carlo Ancelotti’s tactics. His chemistry with the rest of the Real Madrid attackers also causes trouble for the opposition.

