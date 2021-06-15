India would be coming out all guns blazing when they take on Afghanistan in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers on Tuesday. The match would be played at the Jassam Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Abu Dhabi on June 15 at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). A win or a draw would ensure qualification for Igor Stimac's men into the third round of the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers. India would take inspiration from their performance in the last match where skipper Sunil Chhetri made it to the record books with a scintillating brace against Bangladesh, a win which also ended their winless run in international football. 2022 World Cup, 2023 Asian Cup Qualifiers: Sunil Chhetri One Goal off Entering All-Time Top-10 List of Goal-Scorers As India Meet Afghanistan

The 36-year forward, who already has 74 international goals to his name, would want to add some more to his tally and fend off the Afghani challenge. He is just one goal away from entering the list of top 10 goalscorers. If India can secure a win or a draw against Afghanistan, then they would end third in the group.

IND vs AFG, Dream11 Team Prediction- Goalkeeper: The goalkeeper for this match would be Gurpreet Singh (IND)

IND vs AFG, Dream11 Team Prediction- Defenders: The defenders for this match would be Pritam Kotal (IND), Sandesh Jhingan (IND), Subhashish Bose (IND) and Hassan Amin (AFG)

IND vs AFG, Dream11 Team Prediction- Midfielders: The midfielders for this match would be Ashique Kurunyan (IND), Omid Popalzay (AFG) and Faysal Shayesteh (AFG)

IND vs AFG, Dream11 Team Prediction- Forwards: The forwards for this match would be Sunil Chhetri (IND), Manvir Singh (IND) and Amredin Sharifi (AFG)

IND vs AFG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Gurpreet Singh (IND), Pritam Kotal (IND), Sandesh Jhingan (IND), Subhashish Bose (IND) Hassan Amin (AFG), Ashique Kurunyan (IND), Omid Popalzay (AFG), Faysal Shayesteh (AFG), Sunil Chhetri (IND), Manvir Singh (IND) and Amredin Sharifi (AFG)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2021 01:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).