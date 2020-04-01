Conor McGregor to Replace Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 249? Irishman’s Coach Drops Huge Hint

Conor McGregor after the win. (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

UFC 249’s main event ‘Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson’ is all set to be cancelled as the former won’t be available for the event due to nationwide lockdown in Russia. The two fighters were set to meet each other for a UFC Lightweight title match and the bout is likely to be cancelled for the fifth time. After this, there have been huge speculation’s on who Tony Ferguson’s opponent will be for the PPV and Conor McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh has dropped a huge hint. UFC 249: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson Set to Be Cancelled for Fifth Time.

ESPN journalist Ariel Helwani has suggested that Justin Gaethje could be Ferguson’s next opponent. But when he asked his Twitter followers whether Tony Ferguson should take the Gaethje fight or wait for Khabib, Kavanagh was quick to reply and had a unique response. ‘Maybe there's a third option’ he wrote. Dana White Slams Media Over UFC 249 Coverage, Says ‘Event Will Take Place and You Don’t Have to Cover It’.

See Post

maybe there's a third option... — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) March 31, 2020

This has sparked huge rumours in the MMA world that Conor McGregor might be ready to step in over his longtime rival Khabib. The Irishman made his much-awaited comeback in the octagon at UFC 246 where he defeated Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in the very first round of the match.

It is reported that UFC president Dana White has selected the United Arab Emirates as the new venue for the Pay-per-view because of the rapid spread of coronavirus in the United States of America. No official confirmation has been made on who will be Ferguson’s new opponent and if there will be one but it will be exciting to see what plan Dana White comes up with.