Mumbai, Sep 4: Six-year-old Anishka Biyani won a gold medal in the prestigious Malaysian Age-group Rapid Chess Championship that concluded on Sunday in Citi mid valley at Kuala Lumpur. In the competition that saw the participation of eight countries, this First Grade student of Dhirubhai Ambani school achieved the feat in the Under-6 Open category with an impressive score of four points out of a possible six to win the title in the girls' category, said a release on Sunday.
