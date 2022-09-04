Earlier this year, Anishka also qualified as one of the best Under-7 players in the All India FIDE Rating Chess Tournament held in Yousufguda, Hyderabad. "Anishka is extremely talented and this is Anishka's first big international victory where she competed with the best players from across the world. It is good for her that she would play more such events in the future," said his coach Durga Nagesh Guttula of SMCA.While Anishka's elated mother Tanushri Biyani said, "Anishka really worked hard to win this championship and thanked her coach Durga Nagesh Guttula for putting in all the efforts in training and grooming her into a strong player." Anishka is currently preparing for the Singapore Open National Age-Group Championship that is scheduled to be held later this year in Singapore.