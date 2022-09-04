Mumbai, Sep 4: Six-year-old Anishka Biyani won a gold medal in the prestigious Malaysian Age-group Rapid Chess Championship that concluded on Sunday in Citi mid valley at Kuala Lumpur. In the competition that saw the participation of eight countries, this First Grade student of Dhirubhai Ambani school achieved the feat in the Under-6 Open category with an impressive score of four points out of a possible six to win the title in the girls' category, said a release on Sunday.Odisha Juggernauts vs Telegu Yoddhas, Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Kho Kho Final Match Live Telecast on TV & Score Updates? | 🏆 LatestLY

Earlier this year, Anishka also qualified as one of the best Under-7 players in the All India FIDE Rating Chess Tournament held in Yousufguda, Hyderabad. "Anishka is extremely talented and this is Anishka's first big international victory where she competed with the best players from across the world. It is good for her that she would play more such events in the future," said his coach Durga Nagesh Guttula of SMCA.While Anishka's elated mother Tanushri Biyani said, "Anishka really worked hard to win this championship and thanked her coach Durga Nagesh Guttula for putting in all the efforts in training and grooming her into a strong player." Anishka is currently preparing for the Singapore Open National Age-Group Championship that is scheduled to be held later this year in Singapore.

