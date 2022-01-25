Neera Chopra has been bestowed with Padma Shri and Param Vishisht Seva Medal. The Award will be given to him on Republic Day 2022. The javelin thrower shared a video of himself on social media and thanked everyone for the wishes and blessings. Furthermore, the gold medalist promised to continue his hard work for the nation. Chopra had won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Check out the video below.

पद्म श्री अवार्ड और परम विशिष्ट सेवा मेडल से सम्मानित किए जाने की खबर सुन के मुझे बेहद खुशी हुई। आप सभी के सपोर्ट और आशिर्वाद के लिए बहुत धन्यवाद। मेरी मेहनत और प्रयास हमेशा ही अपने देश के लिए सर्वश्रेष्ठ परफॉर्मेंस देना ही रहेगा 🙏🏽 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/2KOSd70BL5 — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) January 25, 2022

