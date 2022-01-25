Neera Chopra has been bestowed with Padma Shri and Param Vishisht Seva Medal. The Award will be given to him on Republic Day 2022. The javelin thrower shared a video of himself on social media and thanked everyone for the wishes and blessings. Furthermore, the gold medalist promised to continue his hard work for the nation. Chopra had won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Check out the video below.

