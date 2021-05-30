Grigor Dimitrov takes on USA’s Marcos Giron in the French Open 2021 first round men's singles tennis match. This is going to be the first contest between these two players. Bulgaria’s Dimitrov is seeded 16th and is favourite to win this clash. Meanwhile, if you are looking for Grigor Dimitrov vs Marcos Giron French Open 2021 live streaming and telecast in India, then continue reading. French Open 2021 Schedule, Official Broadcaster in India and Other Things You Need to Know Ahead of This Year’s Roland Garros.

Marcos Giron is making his second straight appearance at the French Open. Coming into the Roland Garros, Giron lost to world no. 429 Flavio Cobolli in three sets at Parma Open. And now at Roland Garros he is up against a quality opponent.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of French Open 2021 Grigor Dimitrov vs Marcos Giron Men's Singles Match?

Grigor Dimitrov vs Marcos Giron match in French Open 2021 will take place on May 30, 2021 (Sunday). The match will be played at Philippe Chatrier Court 7 and it has a tentative start time of 05:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Grigor Dimitrov vs Marcos Giron Men's Singles Match of French Open 2021? Which TV Channel Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Star Sports Network holds the official rights of the French Open 2021 broadcast in India and will broadcast the Grigor Dimitrov vs Marcos Giron Men's Singles Match on TV. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD or Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD to get the live telecast of the game.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of French Open 2021 Grigor Dimitrov vs Marcos Giron Men's Singles Match Online in India?

Grigor Dimitrov vs Marcos Giron men’s Singles Match live streaming will be available online. Fans can log on to Hotstar+ Disney and Tennis TV to catch French Open 2021 live streaming online and will have to pay a subscription fee.

