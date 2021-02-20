Naomi Osaka clinched her second Australian Open title and a fourth Grand Slam after beating Jennifer Brady in straight sets at the Australian Open 2021 women’s singles final at Melbourne Park on February 20 (Saturday). Osaka needed just over an hour to beat the 22nd seed American 6-4, 6-3 at the Rod Laver Arena and make it consecutive Grand Slam wins. She is also the 12th woman in the open era to win multiple Australian Open titles. The victory over Brady in the AUS Open final took her to second in the WTA rankings. Naomi Osaka of Japan Clinches Second Australian Open Title, Beats Jennifer Brady of America in Women’s Singles Final.

Osaka’s first Grand Slam title came at the US Open in 2018. She followed it with an Australian Open title win in the next year. The Japanese has since doubled her tally at both US Open and Australian Open. She broke no sweat in winning the first set. But once Brady settled her nerves and broke her in the fifth game of the second set, Osaka found it hard to go past the American. But she eventually found her first serve and raced to victory.

Osaka Shines in Melbourne Again

Naomi Osaka Would Not Be Denied

Naomi Osaka would not be denied 😤 pic.twitter.com/sU5xV8gVSC — US Open Tennis (@usopen) February 20, 2021

Big Time Player

Osaka also the first player since Monica Seles to win her first four Grand Slam finals. 4 of her 7 titles are Majors. Big time player. [getty] pic.twitter.com/yOBsW88odT — José Morgado (@josemorgado) February 20, 2021

In Company of Legends

Naomi Osaka joins truly elite company by winning her fourth Slam title, beating Brady 6-4, 6-3 for her second #AusOpen title. Active players with four or more Slam singles titles: Serena Williams Roger Federer Rafael Nadal Novak Djokovic Venus Williams Kim Clijsters Naomi Osaka — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) February 20, 2021

Naomi Osaka Wins Her Fourth Grand Slam Title

🏆🏆 @naomiosaka 🏆🏆 Naomi Osaka wins her fourth Grand Slam title with a dominating performance Down Under. pic.twitter.com/KA7GTPfXx0 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) February 20, 2021

Australian Open Champion for Second Time

Naomi Osaka is the champion of the Australian Open for the second time in her career.#Ausopen @naomiosaka pic.twitter.com/SoD3q7pIDZ — Tennis GIFs 🎾🎥 (@tennis_gifs) February 20, 2021

Naomi Osaka Dropped Just One Set in Entire Tournament

#AusOpen 1st rd: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 2nd rd: Caroline Garcia 3rd rd: Ons Jabeur 4th rd: Garbine Muguruza 5th rd: Hsieh Su-wei SF: Serena Williams Final: Jennifer Brady In a super tough draw, Naomi Osaka dropped ONE SET. pic.twitter.com/LrOjaDQxP3 — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) February 20, 2021

Congratulations Champion

Congratulations champ 🎾 Naomi Osaka Was never in doubt pic.twitter.com/fUSGIwFi62 — Ayanfe (@Ayanfe_Tweet) February 20, 2021

She also holds a 3-1 advantage over Brady in head-to-head records. Osaka has won both of their Slam meetings. Brady, who crashed out of the US Open semis last year after a similar defeat to Osaka, was playing her maiden Slam final.

