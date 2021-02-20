Naomi Osaka clinched her second Australian Open title and a fourth Grand Slam after beating Jennifer Brady in straight sets at the Australian Open 2021 women’s singles final at Melbourne Park on February 20 (Saturday). Osaka needed just over an hour to beat the 22nd seed American 6-4, 6-3 at the Rod Laver Arena and make it consecutive Grand Slam wins. She is also the 12th woman in the open era to win multiple Australian Open titles. The victory over Brady in the AUS Open final took her to second in the WTA rankings. Naomi Osaka of Japan Clinches Second Australian Open Title, Beats Jennifer Brady of America in Women’s Singles Final.

Osaka’s first Grand Slam title came at the US Open in 2018. She followed it with an Australian Open title win in the next year. The Japanese has since doubled her tally at both US Open and Australian Open. She broke no sweat in winning the first set. But once Brady settled her nerves and broke her in the fifth game of the second set, Osaka found it hard to go past the American. But she eventually found her first serve and raced to victory.

She also holds a 3-1 advantage over Brady in head-to-head records. Osaka has won both of their Slam meetings. Brady, who crashed out of the US Open semis last year after a similar defeat to Osaka, was playing her maiden Slam final.

