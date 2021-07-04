Nick Kyrgios had an opss moment in the Wimbledon 2021 game. Ahead of his game against Felix Auger-Aliassime, the Australian forgot his shoes in the locker room. Just when he removed his racquet, the tennis ace realised that his tennis shoes were in the lower room. Thua caused a delay and the players had to wait for a couple of minutes for the warm-up game to start. An employee came out running with Nick's shoes in her hand and only the two players could warm-up against each other. Wimbledon 2021: Roger Federer Beats Cameron Norrie to Enter Fourth Round for 18th Time.

With a sheepish smile on his face, Nick said, "I left my tennis shoes in the locker room. Good start. He further jested while pointing out at the racquets that he thought that he was being professional but then left his shoes in the locker room. A netizen shared the video of this incident on his social media account ever since it has been making the rounds on the Internet. Nick Kyrgios had to pull out of the match due to an abdominal injury. Thus Felix Auger-Aliassime was adjudged as the winner.

Check out the video below:

Kyrgios played a couple of sets and was forced to withdraw due to an injury as mentioned above. "As soon as I served, I felt an acute pain. I knew I was in a bit of trouble," he said while explaining his injury. The Australian is quite doubtful about participating in the Olympics 2021 which will start on July 23, 2021.

