After a stunning win in the quarterfinal against top title contender Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic will face another challenge in the quest for his 11th Australian Open trophy. Since the main draw was finalised, many eyes were already set on Men’s final-8 matches. Though Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic was hard to predict, the experienced Serbian star emerged victorious and now will face Alexander Zverev in the semifinal. The bottom half of the draw was always challenging with multiple stars in the mix en route to the Australian Open 2025 matches. But the 10-time Australian Open winner and one of the toughest challengers of the competition stood tall and will be in action again in yet another mouthwatering encounter. Australian Open 2025 Day 12 Highlights Daily Round-Up and Match Results: Aryna Sabalenka, Madison Keys Advance to Women’s Singles Final; Andrea Vavassorri-Simone Bolelli Reach Men’s Double Summit Clash.

Talking about Alexander Zverev, the World Number 2 star has been very consistent and has shown an improved version of himself in the Australian Open 2025 competition. Even though he played multiple four-setters to reach the semifinal stage of the competition, Zverev never looked ‘challenged’ or ‘in trouble’. Novak Djokovic on the other hand will be worried about his injury and even missed a few training sessions post quarterfinal win. Zverev might have an edge in the match with extra rest, age, power, and will to win a Grand Slam, but no one can count out Djokovic at the Australian Open. Check out Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev match details and viewing options below.

When is Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev Men’s Singles Semifinal Match at the Australian Open 2025?

Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev Men’s Singles semifinal Match at Australian Open 2025 will be played on Rod Laver Arena on January 24, 2025 and is scheduled approximately at 09:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Check out the Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev match viewing options below. Australian Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Clash With Ben Shelton in Semifinals.

Where to Watch Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev Men’s Singles Semifinal Match at Australian Open 2025 Live Telecast?

Sony Sports Network has broadcasting rights to the Australian Open 2025, and the Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev Men’s Singles Semifinal Match will be telecasted on Sony Sports 2, 3, 4, and 5. Check out the Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz live-streaming options below.

How to Watch Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev Men’s Singles Semifinal Match at Australian Open 2025 Live Streaming?

Fans can also enjoy Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev Men’s Singles semifinal Match at Australian Open 2025 Live Streaming will be available on the Sony LIV App. It will be a great match with both stars looking to make it into the final.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 24, 2025 06:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).