Novak Djokovic and Carreno Busta have been pitted against each other in the French Open 2020 at the Stade Roland Garros, Paris on the Court Philippe Chartier. In this article, we shall bring to you, the live streaming and telecast details of the game. But before that, let’s have a look at the preview of the game. So this is the fifth time that the two will be pitted against each other. The Serbian has an upper hand as he has 3-1, Djoko has won a couple of wins on the clay court. The Serbian has had lost to Dominic Theim in the semi-finals of the French Open 2019. Novak Djokovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas Advance to French Open 2020 Quarter Finals.

Talking about this year's tournament, Djokovic had a good straight-sets win against Khachanov as he won the game 6-4 6-3 6-3. Talking about Djoko's opponent, Carreno-Busta surrendered in the round to Benoit Paire of the tournament in French Open 2019. The Spaniard had a good straight-sets win against Altmaier where we walked away with the last laugh. Busta won the game by 6-2 7-5 6-2. Now let's have a look at the live-streaming details of the game.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of French Open 2020 Novak Djokovic vs Carreno Busta Men’s Singles Quarter-Final Match?

Novak Djokovic vs Carreno Busta quarter-final match in men’s singles of French Open 2020 will be played at the Philippe-Chatrier court in Roland Garros. The game will be held on October 7 (Wednesday) and it has a scheduled start time of 8:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time)

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Novak Djokovic vs Carreno Busta Men’s Singles Quarter-Final Match of French Open 2020? Which TV Channels Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Fans in India can follow the live action of Novak Djokovic vs Carreno Busta quarter-final match live on Star Sports channels. They can tune into Star Sport 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels on their television sets to live telecast the match.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of French Open 2020 Novak Djokovic vs Carreno Busta Men’s Singles Quarter-Final Match Online in India?

Fans can also follow the Novak Djokovic vs Carreno Busta quarter-final online. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the quarter-final clash online for is fans in India.

