Rafael Nadal debuted in the Davis Cup tournament in 2004 and played 31 matches for Spain. Interestingly he lost just two matches – first and last, handing him a ‘cinematic ending’ to his career. The 22-Grand Slam winner is one of the most followed and loved Tennis players in the world. His retirement was a very emotional one with even his opponents praising the star and showering love on the Spaniard. For nearly two decades, Nadal was a leading figure in men's tennis forming an iconic trio alongside Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. One of the most successful teenagers in the ATP circuit, Nadal reached No. 2 in the world and won 16 titles before turning 20. Roger Federer Pens Emotional Tribute for Rafael Nadal Ahead of Spaniard's Impending Retirement, Says 'You Made Me Enjoy the Game Even More' (See Post).

‘King of Clay’ Rafael Nadal won 14 French Open titles – most by any tennis professional and also completed two career slams. At an international level, the star went on to win two gold medals for Spain in the Summer Olympic Games and was part of four Davis Cup-winning teams. In his record-setting career, Nadal was the first male teenager to win a grand slam since Pete Sampras won the 1990 US Open and climbed to a career-high No. 3 in the world. Nadal was also the first to set the record of winning 22 grand slams in Men’s Tennis which Djokovic broke later in 2023. Following Nadal’s injury issues, the star decided to retire from the action. Check out some of the HD wallpapers and farewell messages from fans below. Rafael Nadal Farewell Speech Video: Spanish Tennis Legend Gets Emotional After His Last Match.

Rafael Nadal Wallpapers and HD Images for Free Download

Retirement Wish Reads: Congrats on your retirement! May your next chapter be filled with adventure and happiness.

Rafael Nadal (Photo Credit: 'X'/RafaelNadal)

Retirement Wish Reads: You’ve earned this time to unwind. Wishing you a wonderful retirement!

Rafael Nadal (Photo Credit: 'X'/ RafaelNadal)

Retirement Wish Reads: Wishing you endless days of relaxation and joy in your retirement!

Rafael Nadal (Photo Credit: 'X'/Rafael Nadal)

Retirement Wish Reads: Time to relax and enjoy the little things. Happy retirement!

Rafael Nadal (Photo Credit: 'X'/RafaelNadal)

Rafael Nadal in Relax Mood

Rafael Nadal (Photo Credit: 'X'/RafaelNadal)

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic handshakes with Rafael Nadal (Photo Credit: X/@DjokerNole)

Rafael Nadal with Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal (Photo Credits: @marioboc17/X)

Rafael Nadal HD Image

Rafael Nadal (Photo Credit: X/@DavisCup)

Some Farewell Messages For Rafael Nadal

Roger Federer's Wishes

Vamos, @RafaelNadal! As you get ready to graduate from tennis, I’ve got a few things to share before I maybe get emotional. Let’s start with the obvious: you beat me—a lot. More than I managed to beat you. You challenged me in ways no one else could. On clay, it felt like I… — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) November 19, 2024

Sports Apparel Brand's Message for Rafael Nadal

No one has given more to their sport. Or left it all on the court every single time. @RafaelNadal, you showed us what it takes to be the greatest. It only takes everything. pic.twitter.com/l2iBGF5yyQ — Nike (@Nike) November 19, 2024

'We are blessed'

Blessed are those of us who were called to contemplate his greatness. Gracias por todo @RafaelNadal https://t.co/FiU45uEDKx — Columnas de Humo (@ColumnasdeHumo) November 20, 2024

Fan Showing Love

‘Tennis Wont Be Same Without You’

Tennis wont be the same without you and @rogerfederer . But im glad that you both played the sports and inspired millions to dream and believe. Vamos Rafa. ❤️❤️❤️ — 🐒 Sonde Punay (@sondeC4) November 20, 2024

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 20, 2024 10:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).